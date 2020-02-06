48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City of Baker to hold its first annual Mardi Gras parade, Feb. 15

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The City of Baker kicks off its first annual Mardi Gras parade, Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m.

Councilwoman Glenda Bryant will serve as Grand Marshal and the parade is sponsored by Advantage Charter Academy.

The route begins on Main Street and the parade is expected to rolls down Groom Road before ending in the parking lot of Advantage Charter. 

After the parade, free food and vendors will be on-site at the charter school. 

Click here for more information on the celebration. 
 

