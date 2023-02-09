City lambasted on social media over misspelled sign, has it covered up

AMITE, La. - The city of Amite is the hometown to football star DeVonta Smith and Governor John Bel Edwards, according to a new welcome sign posted near the I-55 exit.

The new landmark proudly claimed the notable figures, but now the sign itself is covered in a tarp of shame, all because of a single misspelled word: 'govenor'.

“And he’s the governor, he comes from here. That’s funny," said Mitchell Gaucher, a resident of Amite.

Pictures of the sign on social media quickly garnered ire from residents. Some thought it was funny, and others were outraged that a typo made it that far despite approval from multiple officials.

“That shows that people really don’t read. I mean, they look at stuff, but they don’t really read it," said Kay Yancy, another Amite resident.

Officials said the Chamber of Commerce in Amite was in charge of the sign, and sources say it was years in the making. We reached out to members of the chamber, but no one wanted to comment.

While the sign remains covered, chamber members are working with the company who made it to get a new one soon. It is unclear how much the sign cost, or how much money it will take to fix the mistake.