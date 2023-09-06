Citing burn ban, LSU asking tailgaters not to grill at this weekend's home opener

BATON ROUGE - LSU is asking fans to avoid open flames at their tailgates this weekend, echoing a request from Governor John Bel Edwards last week.

On Wednesday, the university released a statement asking fans to avoid "flame tailgating" on Saturday as the Tigers host Grambling State for their first home game of the season.

Last week, the governor and other state leaders issued a similar advisory, warning that outdoor grilling could easily spark a fire amid the state's sustained drought conditions.

See the full announcement from LSU Athletics below.

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.