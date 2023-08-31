No barbecue at the tailgate? Governor asks football fans to pause grilling on game day

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana leaders are suggesting that football fans adjust their game day rituals as the state continues to warn residents of the risk for rapidly spreading wildfires.

The message came Wednesday as Governor John Bel Edwards and other state officials gave an update on the wildfires that have persisted across the state - particularly in southwest Louisiana — for more than a week, burning up more than 60,000 acres of land.

That, paired with weather conditions enhancing the risk for more fires, has led to a total ban on burning across the state. And while state leaders stopped shy of saying the ban would have a direct effect on tailgates this football season, Governor Edwards recommended tailgaters avoid barbecues and anything else that might entail an open flame.

"This weekend is Labor Day. We know that typically involves a lot of cookouts and barbecues, especially with the return of football... And I'm asking that people not engage in barbecuing and so forth outside where a fire can start," Governor Edwards said. "Let's be patient. Let's not create more work for firefighters across the state of Louisiana."

"Think of alternatives," State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis added. "Think of the situations where you may patronize your local businesses if you're thinking about having a barbecue and go for those tailgate parties and buy pre-packaged meals... Think about situations where you might be using candles for some sort of outdoor event, purchase flameless candles."

While LSU and Southern University won't host football games on their respective campuses until next weekend, UL Lafayette — which plays its home opener Saturday — is echoing the state's sentiment by banning open flames at tailgates, including grills, fire pits and fireworks. In that same statement, the UL Lafayette athletics department says it's adjusting parking plans and mandates that generators must be elevated off the ground at game day gatherings.

When asked Tuesday whether the school plans to enforce any additional rules at the Tigers' home opener on Sept. 9, an LSU spokesperson said it was "too soon" to know how the burn ban could impact tailgates there and encouraged fans to follow the guidance of state officials.

WBRZ has also reached out to Southern University about plans for its home opener against Jackson State, which is scheduled that same day.