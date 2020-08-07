Cinemark Perkins Rowe to reopen with new safety measures Aug. 14

BATON ROUGE - With increased sanitation and safety precautions, Cinemark is set to open more of its movie theaters around the country, including the Perkins Rowe location in Baton Rouge, on Aug. 14.

Upon reopening, moviegoers are invited to view "Comeback Classic" films and concessions at reduced prices. Tickets will be $5 for adults, and $3 for children and senior citizens.

If viewers are looking for a more private experience, Cinemark has dedicated certain auditoriums for private watch parties of up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Cinemark is committed to reopening with strict cleanliness guidelines to help ensure the safety of moviegoers. Ample amounts of hand sanitizer and wipes will be available throughout the theater and masks are mandatory unless eating or drinking.

All showtimes will be staggered to maximize physical distancing and seat buffering technology will be used to automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. High-touch surfaces and public spaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes, and each auditorium will be disinfected at night.

To reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

Only a handful of Cinemark theaters are open at this point, and the Baton Rouge location will become one of only two open in Louisiana starting next week.

For more information about showtimes, protocols, and tickets, visit www.cinemark.com.