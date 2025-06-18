Chunks of land drop into canal, homeowner anxious for solution

BATON ROUGE - Katherine Moses is trying to be proactive about the erosion behind her property. That includes calling the city, filing a work order, and checking the situation often.

"Every day it rains I come back here to check," said Moses.

Behind Moses' home along Catalpa Street in Baton Rouge, a canal carries water from one side of North Sherwood Forest Drive to the other and beyond. Near Moses' home, it's at least 20' wide and growing. It's why Moses is concerned and contacted 2 On Your Side.

"I'm just scared to push a lawnmower back here because the ground is so soft, when it rains it just washes away the ground," said Moses.

In the past few years, Moses says she's lost about five feet beyond her fence. She fears it's going to swallow her fence and shed. Recently, she has spoken with someone at the city who told her they were waiting on additional workers to address projects.

"They say they're waiting on seasonal workers, I don't know what seasonal workers are," she said.

Monday, after 2 On Your Side was taking a look at the erosion behind her home, the city says a member of the DPW investigated her concerns.

The city says the "erosion appears to still be within the drainage servitude," and the "Situation will be monitored and mitigation scheduled as priorities avail." The city did not comment on what Moses was told about seasonal workers but did acknowledge is has a high volume of requests and limited resources. With that, the Department of Public Works publishes a monthly work schedule outlining the scope of work based on the department's full operational capacity. Work is prioritized with matters of public safety, date received (first come, first served), and geographic proximity for efficiency purposes.

As more of the servitude falls into the drainage ditch, Moses hopes a solution is activated before it's too late and her fence falls.