Christmas week killing adds to record-breaking homicides in East Baton Rouge

Monday, December 20 2021
BATON ROUGE - A man shot Sunday night on Convention Street has died, police said Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released because his family has not yet been notified of his death, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1330 Convention St. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say they don't know who killed him or why.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact investigators at the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

