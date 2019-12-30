Christmas tree drop-off event in at Gonzales Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish is holding a Christmas tree drop-off event from Monday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales at 9039 St. Landry Road.

After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property.

Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.

Parish officials advise guests with trees to remove decorations and stands from trees before bringing them to the expo center.

Anyone requiring additional information is invited to call (225) 450-1506.