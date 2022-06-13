80°
Christmas Eve morning news pop

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 24 2015 Dec 24, 2015 December 24, 2015 7:19 AM December 24, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

Here are today's top stories:

Shoppers take advantage of overnight sales

Bonfires to burn despite naughty forecast on Christmas Eve

'The Beatles' become available for streaming

Isolated showers today; a strong storm possible

Updates all day, every day:

