Isolated showers today; a strong storm possible

The atmosphere was primed yesterday for some severe weather. Luckily, the worst of the weather was not around the Baton Rouge area. Beyond an early tornado warning in Wilkinson County yesterday, we haven't seen much come to fruition. We really lacked a "trigger" if you will. That trigger would have been sunshine, which was fortunately kept at a minimum.

Today, we are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, in contrast to yesterday's "slight" risk. There are still some ingredients in play for a strong storm or two today, but again a "trigger" is needed.

Today, we're forecasting a high temperature of 81°. That is actually the record for the warmest Christmas Eve on record which was set back in 1933. As far as accuracy, we consider +/-3° an accurate forecast. Considering that the record is within this margin of error, we could easily break a record today.

Tonight, we will only cool down to 69°. Isolated sprinkles really don't leave the forecast, but we're not expecting any thunderstorms overnight. We'll stay mostly cloudy with a little patchy fog possible. Santa shouldn't have too much trouble. Be sure to tune in to the original home for Santa Tracks this evening, today on Channel 2. Hopefully he keeps the shenanigans at a minimum.

Rain really doesn't leave the forecast through the weekend, but the coverage will be lower. We're watching another system developing in the Pacific Northwest. This system looks like it could very well bring us a better chance for severe weather late Sunday and early Monday morning, especially if you have travel plans. Keep that in mind, and we'll bring you updates through Christmas and the weekend. This system will finally wipe all this muggy gloominess away and bring us December temperatures just in time for December to end. We'll see sunny skies by Tuesday and we'll finally feel chilly. Right now, it looks like we'll have clear skies for fireworks on New Years Eve.

Remember to stay connected on social media and with the app, just in case any storm today cops an attitude. I'll be with you through the holiday and the weekend

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

~RG3