78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Christmas edition 'Make America Great Again' hats now available

5 years 1 week 6 days ago Tuesday, November 21 2017 Nov 21, 2017 November 21, 2017 11:39 AM November 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

President Donald Trump's signature 'Make America Great Again' hat now comes in a Christmas edition with embroidered colorful Christmas lights.

The front of the hat features the president's trademark phrase with the words lined in Christmas lights. The back of the hat is embroidered with "Merry Christmas."

Trending News

The hats can be ordered online on Trumps website for $45. Orders placed by Dec. 20 will arrive by Christmas, according to the site.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days