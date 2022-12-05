Christmas edition 'Make America Great Again' hats now available

President Donald Trump's signature 'Make America Great Again' hat now comes in a Christmas edition with embroidered colorful Christmas lights.

The front of the hat features the president's trademark phrase with the words lined in Christmas lights. The back of the hat is embroidered with "Merry Christmas."

The hats can be ordered online on Trumps website for $45. Orders placed by Dec. 20 will arrive by Christmas, according to the site.