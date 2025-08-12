80°
Child sustains minor injuries after being struck by vehicle on Plank Road

7 years 1 month 3 days ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 9:56 AM July 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported on Plank Road near Tony's Seafood around 9:30 a.m. Sources say the victim was a 7-year-old. The child sustained minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

