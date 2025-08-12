80°
Child sustains minor injuries after being struck by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported on Plank Road near Tony's Seafood around 9:30 a.m. Sources say the victim was a 7-year-old. The child sustained minor injuries.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
