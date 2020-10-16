Child shot, critically injured in Zion City near Glen Oaks Middle School

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting involving a child in Zion City around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews were called to West Upland Avenue near Glen Oaks Middle School on reports of shots fired.

Authorities say one child was shot and is critically injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.