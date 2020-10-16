71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child shot, critically injured in Zion City near Glen Oaks Middle School

3 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 October 15, 2020 9:26 PM October 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting involving a child in Zion City around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews were called to West Upland Avenue near Glen Oaks Middle School on reports of shots fired.

Authorities say one child was shot and is critically injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days