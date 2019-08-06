Child's mother, two others charged after toddler left in casino parking lot

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities have arrested two women and a man after a child was left in a casino parking lot Friday.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation began when detectives were called to a truck stop/casino after employees saw a 2-year-boy in a car with the windows slightly down. Security footage taken from the scene showed that the child was first left with his mother 32-year-old Pashuia Thomas.

Thomas and another woman, 34-year-old Christine Johnson, would take turns going into the casino. At one point, Thomas stayed inside for about 45 minutes. During that time, the child left the car while Johnson stayed inside the vehicle.

The toddler walked alone to the restaurant part of the truck stop when an employee saw him. Johnson later got out of the car and went into the casino.

Authorities said as the employee was walked around in an attempt to locate the boy's parents, she was met by 40-year-old Leonard Boagni.

Boagni said Thomas was the boy's mother and he returned the child to the car. After placing the boy inside the car, Boagni left and went back inside. He later returned with Thomas.

The two were later seen on video entering and exiting the casino several times while the child stayed alone in the car.

Authorities later arrested Thomas, Johnson, and Boagni. All three were charged with child desertion.