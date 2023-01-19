Latest Weather Blog
Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle at car dealership
BATON ROUGE – First responders were dispatched to a child being hit in the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday.
The 911 call was made around 1:15 to 10968 Airline, near the intersection of Airline and Jefferson Highway. Dispatchers reported a 2-year-old girl had been hit by a car there and was rushed to the hospital.
Sources described the child's injuries as serious.
The dealership owners released this statement: "The Team Automotive Group is aware of the accident and unfortunate incident that took place at our Mazda location Thursday afternoon. Both parties involved in this incident were visitors to the dealership. As paramedics were leaving, Team management was told by EMS officials that the child was in stable condition but would be evaluated for injuries and given a full medical evaluation. Everyone at the Team Automotive Group sends best wishes to the child for a speedy and healthy recovery."
