78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child died after being thrown from car during crash, was not wearing seatbelt

50 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 05 2022 Jun 5, 2022 June 05, 2022 8:20 PM June 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FRANKLINTON - A one-year-old child was killed after being thrown from a car that veered off the right shoulder of a highway, flew in the air and flipped upside down.

According to State Police, Caitlin Williams was driving along LA-450 when his car crashed and one-year-old, Caisen Williams, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers said Caisen was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Caitlin Williams was also not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Trending News

The report said Williams was taken to the hospital. Impairment was not suspected but troopers said toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days