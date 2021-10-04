72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child critically injured, three others hurt in Zachary wreck

1 hour 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 04 2021 Oct 4, 2021 October 04, 2021 9:51 PM October 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Four people were injured, including one child in critical condition, in a wreck at the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Heck Young Road.

Sources said a young child had to be intubated, and two others had to be airlifted to a hospital after the crash Monday night.

Trending News

No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days