Child, 6, dies after mobile home fire in south Louisiana
NEW IBERIA - A child died in the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday at a mobile home in Iberia Parish.
The state fire marshal's office said the fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Hunter Drive in New Iberia. The 6-year-old victim was pulled from the burning home at the time and taken to a hospital.
This child died sometime later that day.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
