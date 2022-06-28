75°
Latest Weather Blog
Chemical spill closes I-12 off ramp at O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A chemical spill on the side of the I-12 off-ramp at O'Neal Lane stopped traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, muratic acid leaked out of a container in a truck heading to Akers.
Trending News
Fire officials said muratic acid is a corrosive and there is no danger to the public. The ramp will be open when the spill is cleaned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
License plate mix-up discovered months after car purchase
-
Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road
-
Louisiana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban
-
Closed since 2016 flood, Baker High School on track to return next...
-
Wildlife and Fisheries say drownings are trending this summer