Chemical spill closes I-12 off ramp at O'Neal Lane

1 hour 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 28 2022 Jun 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 8:40 PM June 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A chemical spill on the side of the I-12 off-ramp at O'Neal Lane stopped traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, muratic acid leaked out of a container in a truck heading to Akers. 

Fire officials said muratic acid is a corrosive and there is no danger to the public. The ramp will be open when the spill is cleaned. 

Radar
7 Days