Chef of the Month: Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises' Meat Pies

BATON ROUGE- Chef Don Bergeron of Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises/Mid City Market was back in the 2une In kitchen on Wednesday cooking up another tasty tailgate treat that's perfect for any Saturday outside Death Valley.



This week he showed us how to make his famous Meat Pies. Check out the recipe below or follow along with the video. Make sure to 2une In next week to see what Chef Don is whipping up.



Chef Don's Meat Pies



Ingredients:

2 Pounds Ground Beef

1 Pound Ground Pork

2 Cups Chopped Seasonings (Onions, Celery & Bell Pepper)

1 tbs. Garlic (Chopped)

2 tsp. Beef Bouillon

2 tsp. Chicken Bouillon

1 Cup Water

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 ½ tsp. Black Pepper

2 tbs. Fresh Parsley (Chopped)

1 Cup Green Onions (Sliced)

¼ Cup Beef Gravy

Prepared Pie Crust

Egg Wash



Directions:

1. In a heavy bottom pot, sauté beef & pork until completely cooked. Drain excess fat and add seasonings and garlic. Then Sauté for another ten minutes. Next, dissolve bouillon in water and add salt & pepper. Cook until water is almost gone. Next, add parsley & green onions and then cook until well blended. Blend in gravy and allow to cool completely overnight.



2. Cut a round pie crust in half and brush edges with egg wash. Place a scoop of meat in middle of crust and fold over. (Crimp with a fork) Poke a few holes in top of pie crust to allow steam to escape. Last, brush entire top of meat pie with egg wash.



3. Bake at 350 Degrees until golden brown and warm inside for approximately 30 minutes.