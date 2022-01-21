Check your ticket: $100,000 unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire Sept. 3

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Lottery officials say that no one has come forward and claimed a $100,000 Powerball prize for the drawing on March 7.

The winning ticket was bought at Prestro Fuel Center LLC in Raceland. The lucky ticket is set to expire September 3, according to a release.

The ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. Officials say, the player added the $1 Power Play option on the ticket, which increased the prize to $100,000 when the 2x multiple was drawn.

The winning numbers are 06-13-19-36-51 and the Powerball number is 18.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on September 3 to claim the prize money.