Check out Airbnb's most popular rental of all time

REDWOODS, Calif. - While most local rental properties on Airbnb are fairly pedestrian, the most popular rental on the service is an extraordinary looking geodesic dome loft in the Redwoods of California.

The dome/loft/cabin hybrid, nicknamed the “mushroom dome,” rents for $110 with amenities including a futon, double bed, small kitchen and a composting toilet.

Owner Kitty Mrache says the space is popular on the Airbnb site that even her kids have to make a reservation far in advance of their planned visits.

The property, which was originally constructed as a DIY space for a homeless friend, was one of the first rental properties posted to Airbnb that wasn’t in San Francisco or New York, according to Fast Company.

The Guardian reports that the dwelling is so beloved among Airbnbers that the company has constructed an 80-percent scale replica of the structure at their San Francisco-based headquarters.

As mentioned above, if you want a chance to stay in the popular dome, you’d better hop online and make the reservation now. According to Airbnb, the waiting list for a stay at the property is several months long.

