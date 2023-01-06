Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.

The sheriff's office chased the suspects onto a dead-end road. Witnesses said the car eventually crashed into a homeowner's yard and the driver fled. A passenger in the vehicle also attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

While authorities have not released the identity of the driver, LPSO says they have been identified and deputies are attempting to locate them.

This is a developing story.