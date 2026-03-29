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Charges upgraded for driver in Sorrento crash that killed two children
UPDATE: Police say they have upgraded the charges against Stephen Daigle after a a toxicology report revealed he had a BAC nearly double the legal driving limit at the time of the crash.
Daigle’s charges were upgraded to two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and one count of vehicular negligent injuring. Daigle remains incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail.
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SORRENTO - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead Sunday night.
According to authorities, 47-year-old Stephen Daigle was seen around 9 p.m. weaving in and out of traffic on I-10W near Highway 61.
He reportedly struck the back of a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Aisha Philson and ran her off the road. Her vehicle overturned and ejected three people while Daigle's vehicle entered the median and struck the cable barrier.
As a result, 8-year-old Willie Williams Jr. and 1-month-old Arielle Philson, who were not restrained, sustained fatal injuries.
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Aisha and a 12-year-old passenger were also not restrained and sustained serious injuries.
Daigle suffered minor injuries and was later arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
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