Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 11 NFL | 12 CFB

BATON ROUGE - Last week we had a pretty average week in our Best Bet$ going 2-2-1. But we are still rock solid only year with a record of 30-23-1.

1. TCU: -3

I am starting with TCU at Baylor. The Bears looked horrible last week against Kansas State, getting dominated 31-3. TCU is still perfect on the year, and has been a really good against the spread with a record of 8-1-1. The Baylor offense won’t be able to keep up with the dynamic TCU attack. I think it should be an easy cover for the Horned Frogs in Waco.

2. Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State: Over 64.5

In the battle of bedlam, it’s always a high-scoring game. Both of these teams have struggled as of late, but it doesn’t matter in this game, especially when it’s not gonna be played in a few years, sadly. Expecting a lot of offensive fireworks again.

3. Bears Moneyline

Over in the NFL, Chicago Bears have struggled this season with a record of 3-7. But Justin Fields has been on fire, with eight total touchdowns in the last two games. This week he seeks vengeance. Fields is from Georgia and played for the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State. Then the hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, pass on how many NFL draft. Fields will make the Falcons regret that decision on Sunday, as he returns to the state of Georgia.

4. Saints vs Rams: Under 39

Two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL and two teams that have a lot of injury problems. The Rams are going to be without offensive of player of the year Cooper Kupp, and the Saints have an injury list too long to read. Both of these teams have horrible offenses, and that’s crazy to think about considering how good they were in recent years. Take the under in this one.

5. Vikings Moneyline

How are the 8-1 Vikings underdogs at home. Period… Minnesota is coming off of a great win at Buffalo, while the Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a stinker in Green Bay. I am not impressed with the Cowboys, and I know Justin Jefferson is on the injury report. But I think he will play, and the Vikings will win at home.