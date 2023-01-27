Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Conference Championships

BATON ROUGE - This postseason, we struck gold in the wildcard round, going 3-0, but last week... not so much. This week, we are getting back on track with our Conference Championships Best Bet$:

1. 49ers: +2.5

The 49ers have won 12 games in a row and are the most talented team left. The 9ers have all-pro players on every level of the field. Philly will have home field advantage, but the 9ers are the better team.

2. Under 46.5: 49ers vs Eagles

The 49ers have the best defense in football and absolutely shut down the Cowboys last week. The Eagles also have a really good defense. I expect this to be a low-scoring game on Sunday.

3. Bengals Moneyline

Last week, I trusted my brain and took the Bills... Then I saw Joe Burrow just staring into the snow, and I knew I made the wrong choice. Burrow is him, and I am not betting against him again. The Bengals have won their last three meetings against Kansas City, and Patrick Mahomes' injury has me worried a bit.

Player Props on Bet MGM: