Channel 2's Best Bet$: College Football

BATON ROUGE - The college football season is back, and so is Best Bet$ season. On Saturday, seven FBS games will be played, and we have three games we think are worthy of betting on.

1. Northwestern +11

Probably the best game of the weekend is the game that starts the college football season. We head to Ireland for a Big Ten West matchup between Northwestern and Nebraska. Right now the Cornhuskers are +11, but I like the Wildcats. Nebraska has struggled since joining the Big Ten and seems to be overrated every single year. They have a really bad offensive line, going against a defense that likes to turn the football over. Pat Fitzgerald usually has a good season every other year, and his team's due for another one in 2022.

2. Under 59.5 UConn @ Utah State

UConn has been the worst football program in the country the past few years, and I don’t expect this to change. I am taking the under on this one. I don’t know how many points the Huskies will need to score to even make this game competitive, and I don’t think Utah State is going to run them out the water by that much either. Although the Aggies had a really good season last year, they are projected 88th best returning offense this season. I believe both units will struggle on Saturday and won't get to 60 total points in this one.

3. Vanderbilt -9

Yes, Vandy has been one of the worst Power Five teams in the country. But did you see how their quarterback Mike Wright dressed during SEC media days? That’s a man with a lot of confidence and a lot of swagger. Vandy still has SEC talent, and they should be able to handle Hawaii with ease. Commodores by a couple scores.