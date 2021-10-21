Certain imported onions may pose health risk, CDC warns

During the week of October 18, the CDC linked 652 cases of illnesses to a salmonella outbreak caused by various types of imported onions from Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.

Hundreds of people in 37 states across the U.S. have fallen sick after consuming imported onions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Federal officials issued a warning Wednesday, saying that people who have onions from an unknown source should not take any chances with their health. Instead of consuming these unlabeled vegetables or passing them on to others, they should throw them out.

After getting rid of the onions, it's also important to sanitize surfaces where they were stored.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Fresh whole onions causing large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states. Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc. https://t.co/SH3Iy7JeEG pic.twitter.com/ukttkDi5pp — CDC (@CDCgov) October 20, 2021

No deaths have been reported, but the CDC says 129 people have been hospitalized after eating the onions.

In fact, a number of individuals who contracted salmonella consumed the onions at the same restaurant, according to the CDC.

"Epidemiologic and traceback data show that one source of infections in this outbreak are whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc," the CDC said in a statement.

Symptoms of salmonella often include bloody diarrhea and a high fever, extensive vomiting and signs of dehydration, which usually begin six hours to six days after infection, according to the CDC.

Federal health officials are still working to determine whether other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.