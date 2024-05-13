Central schools crack down on residency requirements

CENTRAL - With just a day away until school is out for the summer, the central school board is cracking down on what some call "education freeloaders."



"We have a responsibility to the taxpayers ... to ensure that the children we are educating live in Central," Central Superintendent Michael Faulk said.



School officials said between 30 to 50 students are dropped each year for not providing proper residency documentation. On May 16th, the school board sent out this survey to all parents and guardians. They asked parents to mark off if they own property, lease property, or if they're living with someone in Central.



The superintendent says the purpose is to start getting updated information on student addresses on a yearly basis.



Results so far showed most students are living with their parents or a guardian are leasing.



"The school board policy is that they must submit a lease that shows that they have the lease for the next school year along with a utility bill that they're paying at that address," Superintendent Faulk said.



If a student is living with others, the updated information is also required since home visits are done in those situations. Superintendent Faulk says they have every right to put these requirements in place.



Some parents say they understand the school board's rules. David Delaughter has four kids that attend Central schools.



"I understand people wanting to come to Central school systems because there are awesome schools. However, you have to be legal about it," said David Delaughter.



However, the school board says that's not the only problem. The superintendent said he wants to make sure they have the capabilities to handle the growing number of elementary school kids in the district.



"We're beginning to have space issues at the elementary schools, so by getting the parents to verify that they actually live (in Central) .. we can see if I need to add staff," said Superintendent Faulk.

The superintendent mentioned that families that are considered homeless also received the survey, but are usually accounted as living with others.

For more information on registration and residency requirements you can click here.