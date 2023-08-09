Central man admits he sexually abused girl for over a decade, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl for years, starting when she was just 2 years old.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office interviewed the girl on June 26 after she reported the abuse. She told deputies that she had been assaulted for more than a decade, and the earliest she remembered happened when she was 6 years old.

The victim said that the man, 43-year-old James Jett of Central, had told her the sexual abuse began when she was 2 and that he kept doing it because she "liked it."

The girl told deputies that the man would give her money in exchange for sexual favors. He would also join online chat rooms with strangers and have her pose nude for other men and record videos of her using sex toys.

On Tuesday, deputies contacted Jett at his home, where he allegedly confessed to assaulting the girl. Additionally, he said he had taken a nude, suggestive photo of himself with an infant in 2014.

Jett was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and aggravated crime against nature. As of Wednesday morning, his bond was not set.