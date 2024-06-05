82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central head-on crash killed 3 when driver hit truck hauling 3,000 pounds of dirt

1 hour 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 4:28 PM June 05, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — A crash that killed three people along Magnolia Bridge Road occurred when the driver crossed the center line and struck a truck hauling 1½ tons of dirt, Central police said Wednesday.

The dead from Tuesday's crash were identified as Johnnie Parker, 33, and Tiffany Miller, 39, of Walker; and Amanda Graham, 32, of Denham Springs. Parker was driving and Miller was a front-seat passenger. Graham was in the back seat. Two others in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with moderate to severe injuries.

Toxicology results are pending from the drivers involved.

The crash occurred along Magnolia Bridge Road near its intersection with Wax Road about 4 p.m. Tuesday. After Parker's car struck the truck, it left the road and flipped. AirMed units were summoned to the scene but then canceled.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days