Latest Weather Blog
Central Fire Department sends firemen to Calcasieu Parish to relieve firefighters affected by Laura
CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department sent some of their firemen to Moss Bluff to help other firefighters in that area.
Moss Bluff is a small town located just above the city of Lake Charles.
The CFD posted on Twitter that they sent firemen to the Ward 1 Fire Department in Moss Bluff to respond to calls.
Fire crews from Central are there to help the Ward 1 Fire Department so their firefighters can have the time off to take care of their homes and families.
According to the post Moss Bluff received heavy damage from the storm. There is no running water for toilets, showers or fire hydrants in the area.
We have sent firemen to Ward 1 Fire Department in Moss Bluff just north of Lake Charles to respond to calls. These firemen need time off to take care of their homes and families. Total devastation in the area. No running water for toilets, showers or fire hydrants. pic.twitter.com/VFYVtGlTPr— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) August 29, 2020
