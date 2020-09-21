Celebration of Life event honoring Remy Hidalgo to take place Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The community continues to mourn the death of 16-year-old Remy Hildago, and on Saturday, September 26 those who wish to support his family have been invited to a Celebration of Life for Remy at Denham Springs Yellow Jacket Stadium at 7 p.m.



Hidalgo, a football player with the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets, passed away on Friday, September 18, three days after he collapsed during football practice at school.

A lovable student-athlete at Denham Springs High, the teen's friends and peers have expressed their grief over the loss.

One friend of the young football player said, "Remy was just the best, and I hope everyone is praying for his family."

It's suspected Hidalgo may have suffered a heat stroke during football practice. His family also said that in the hours leading up to the 16-year-old's death, his medical team felt he was in need of a blood transfusion.

This motivated friends and family to set up a Saturday afternoon blood drive in Hidalgo's honor last weekend, and at least one additional blood drive in his honor is expected to take place this Wednesday.

Any who wish to support the family can leave comforting words here.

In addition to this, monetary donations that will go directly to the Hidalgo Family can be made at the following link: https://playforremy.itemorder.com/