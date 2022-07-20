Celebrating Father's Day during the virus pandemic

A lot of Father's Day dinners were taken to-go as people continue to practice social distancing.

But for some, today was an excuse to finally get out the house to enjoy a delicious meal.

It's a Father's Day celebration at Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine, and phones are ringing off the hook.

"It's just nice to get out and kind of get back to normal," said one father named Keith Van Orden.