Celebrate National Cheeseburger day with specials from McDonald's, Wendy's, and more

BATON ROUGE - Friday, September 18 marks the national celebration of one of America's most popular and deliciously cheesy foods, the classic cheeseburger.

According to USA Today, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day multiple fast food chains are offering limited-time specials on their twists to classic American cheeseburger.

Some of those deals, including a double cheeseburger from McDonald's for only 50 cents, are listed below. That said, it's typically best to check with your closest location before heading out and keep in mind that some of these deals require that you have the restaurant's app.

National Cheeseburger Day Specials

Applebee's: Get any Handcrafted Burger with fries and a drink for $8.99 Friday. The burger bundles are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Burger King: Find specials and discounts on the Burger King app. Learn more at www.bk.com/offers.

Jack in the Box: From Friday through Sunday, get a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase through the chain's app.

McDonald's: Get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents exclusively through the McDonald’s app Friday. Valid one-time and app download and registration required. Learn more about the app and find offers at www.mcdonalds.com.

Mooyah: All locations will offer Rewards App members a free "Build Your Own Cheeseburger" with purchase of fries and drink or shake Friday. Learn more at www.mooyah.com.

Red Robin: Through Sunday, the chain has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on all burgers. For online orders, use promo code BOGO,

Ruby Tuesday: Get a $5 cheeseburger served with tots or fries Friday for dine-in or takeout.

Smashburger: The Classic Smash Double Burger is $5 Friday.

Steak ‘n Shake: Loyalty app members get $2 off the Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger from Friday through Sept. 24. Limited to one per order, per visit and only valid on orders placed through the app. Also for joining the Steak ‘n Shake Rewards Club, get a free specialty milkshake with your first purchase as a club member.

Wendy's: Ahead of National Cheeseburger Day, the chain announced the return of pretzel buns and "the new and improved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger." Find offers in the Wendy's app.

Whataburger: Through Sept. 20, buy one Patty Melt and get a second one free when you order online.