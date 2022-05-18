83°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS still paying ousted CEO as it determines salary for new boss
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System took the first step in deciding on a salary for the newly appointed interim CEO Dwana Williams, all while it continues to pay its last boss who was booted from the position.
Williams was appointed interim CEO last month on April 11th after Bill Deville was removed from the position.
“We wanted someone internal, not to have someone completely new coming in, and in regard to her competency and her performance over the times that I've observed her, I feel comfortable,” board president Kahli Choran said during the April 11th meeting.
Trending News
Williams salary has not been established, and was not discussed Tuesday, even though she had been in the position for over a month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen who tried to break up fight dies in hospital; 2 facing...
-
Children found parents dead at Maringouin home after possible murder-suicide
-
CATS to start process of deciding interim CEO's new salary; still paying...
-
World's first fully-automated, smallest and fastest drive-thru kitchen produced in Baton Rouge
-
See BREC's plans for fairgrounds that prompted State Fair move
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB