CATS not offering Touchdown Express Service for LSU football games in September

BATON ROUGE – The Capital Area Transit System will not offer its Touchdown Express service for LSU football games this month.

CATS says that it is still working to restore full service on all of its line following last month's flooding. CATS says that it has restored most of its routes and there were no buses that were a total loss. However, some buses have mechanical issues because they were driven through flood water to help move rescued residents, according to officials.

CATS will continue to offer limited service on some lines and no service on others as it works to drive routes with a limited staff and vehicles. CATS will re-evaluate its resources in the coming weeks to determine if and when it can service Touchdown Express.

Providing service to the community through special routes like Touchdown Express is an important part of what we do at CATS. Unfortunately, we do not feel that this is a service we can provide for the next several weeks while also providing regular, fixed route service, which is our top priority, as local businesses also try to recover with workers and shoppers that we transport" said Interim CEO Bill Deville. "CATS is looking forward to launching Touchdown Express service later in the season."