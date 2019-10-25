64°
CATS issues rider alert game day reroute ahead of LSU's Saturday game

2 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 5:07 AM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced that the following lines will have canceled stops all day Saturday, Oct. 26 (from 5 a.m. -11 p.m.) due to contraflow for the LSU game:

Route 18 - LSU Cortana Mall

Route 47- Highland Road

Route 14 - Thomas Delpit

Click here for more information on bus routes. 

