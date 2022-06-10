73°
CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

Friday, June 10 2022
BATON ROUGE - A public transit bus erupted into flames near the Mall of Louisiana Friday.

No one was hurt when the CATS bus burst into flames.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

Video shared with WBRZ showed flames were burning from underneath and the side of the vehicle.  An image shared with WBRZ showed fire also tore through the rear of the bus.

The picture, taken after the fire was put out, showed the fire was so intense it burned through the roof near the engine compartment.

The bus was from CATS' fleet of traditionally-fueled vehicles and was not one of the newer vehicles. 

