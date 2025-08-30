75°
Catholic, Zachary cruise in preseason jamborees
BATON ROUGE - The high school football regular season is still a week away, but a handful of area teams played in preseason jamborees Friday night.
Catholic High topped Madison Prep, 14-6, in the final game of the Red Stick Rumble at Parkview Baptist.
At Zachary High School, the Broncos beat Livonia 21-0 in another preseason tune up.
The Battle on the Bluff, at Southern's Mumford Stadium, wrapped up Friday night as well. Glen Oaks played Capitol, Istrouma faced off with Scotlandville, and Broadmoor played Woodlawn.
