Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week prior to end of his 50-year sentence

LIVINGSTON - A man from Springfield was sentenced to 50 years in prison and physical castration after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's Office said 54-year-od Glenn Sullivan Sr. pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape on Wednesday.

The DA's office said in July of 2022, a young woman went to law enforcement and told them that Sullivan raped her multiple times when she was 14 and impregnated her as a teenager. A DNA test ordered during the trial confirmed that Sullivan was the father. The victim told detectives that Sullivan threatened to hurt her and her family if she told anyone about the abuse.

In addition to 50 years in prison, Sullivan will be physically castrated.

"I want to say I've had three people ordered to be chemically castrated but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered," Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio said.

Cascio says due to Sullivan's criminal history and the severity of this case, he pushed for the sentence.

"I felt that this case was a strong enough case and warranted such action."

According to a Louisiana law that's been in effect since 2008, men convicted of certain rape offenses may be sentenced to chemical castration, or, if they so choose—the surgical removal of their testicles.

Sullivan chose the latter option.

The Department of Corrections is typically responsible for the procedure. A spokesperson for DOC could not comment on this particular sentencing, but says surgical castration is "very rare".

"It has to be done no later than one week prior to his release, so they could do it immediately or they could wait," Cascio added.

Tuesday afternoon, a bill authored by Senator Regina Barrow that would allow a judge to order surgical castration without the defendant's consent if the victim is under the age of 13, was returned to the calendar.

In its current form, her bill allows the punishment for non-violent sex crimes like child pornography and video voyeurism.