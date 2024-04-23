Latest Weather Blog
Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week prior to end of his 50-year sentence
LIVINGSTON - A man from Springfield was sentenced to 50 years in prison and physical castration after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's Office said 54-year-od Glenn Sullivan Sr. pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape on Wednesday.
The DA's office said in July of 2022, a young woman went to law enforcement and told them that Sullivan raped her multiple times when she was 14 and impregnated her as a teenager. A DNA test ordered during the trial confirmed that Sullivan was the father. The victim told detectives that Sullivan threatened to hurt her and her family if she told anyone about the abuse.
In addition to 50 years in prison, Sullivan will be physically castrated.
“Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute. I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community,” Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio said.
While under Louisiana law, prosecution for these charges would mandate chemical castration, officials said Sullivan opted for physical castration instead. However, the castration does not have to happen until one week prior to Sullivan's release, so it is unclear whether it will happen at all.
The Department of Corrections is typically responsible for the procedure.
