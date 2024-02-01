Case on whether Baton Rouge police violated rights during Alton Sterling protests results in mistrial

Image credit to Patrick Dennis, The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit accusing Baton Rouge police of using abusive tactics during protests over the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling resulted in a mistrial, according to The Advocate.

Sterling, a Black man, was fatally shot by a white Baton Rouge Police officer who responded to a complaint of a man with a gun outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, resulting protests after cell phone video of the incident circulated online.

Over 200 protestors were arrested during a weekend of protests, and the plaintiffs were participants in a July 9 rally that drew more than 1,000 people. They filed a federal civil rights complaint against multiple law enforcement and government agencies, including the East Baton Rouge Parish and BRPD, in March 2017.

The protestors alleged the law enforcement and government leaders planned to silence protesters through many unwarranted arrests.