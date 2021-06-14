Carjacking incidents on the rise across Louisiana, officials warn

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana officials are warning residents that carjackings are on the rise across the state.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a Monday morning news release, urging citizens to take extra precautions so as to avoid becoming the target of a carjacking attempt.

Landry said, “Crime is on the rise and carjackings are plaguing our State. All drivers here must remain vigilant in protecting our families and personal belongings.”

The news release stated that in New Orleans, according to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6% compared to 2020.

Additionally, during the first five months of 2021, a total of 120 incidents of carjacking were reported, a significant rise from the 62 that occurred during the same time period last year.

Landry suggests the following precautions to avoid carjackings:

-Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before entering.

-Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to public. If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home.

-Never leave valuables in plain sight. If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car.

-Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering vehicle and be wary of people approaching car.

The Attorney General's news release also encouraged drivers to take the following actions if they are victimized by carjacking:

-Make all efforts to get kid(s) out of car. If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of car.

-Forfeit the vehicle and leave the scene. Do not get back into the carjacked car.

-Try to escape immediately if forced in trunk. Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through backseat.

-Report the crime to law enforcement as soon as possible. Provide as many details as possible about the carjacker (sex, race, age, hair style, eye color, clothes) and any vehicles involved (color, make, model, license plate).

Click here for additional information on how to avoid becoming a victim of carjacking.