Carbon monoxide leak at nursing home sends 5 to hospital; building partially evacuated

BATON ROUGE - Several nursing home residents and workers fell ill after a carbon monoxide leak at a Baton Rouge facility Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. at the Sterling Place Nursing Home on North Boulevard. The department said at least five people, four residents and an employee, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department said a Hazmat crew determined a boiler vent pipe was leaking carbon monoxide on the fourth floor of the facility. The entire floor was evacuated, and the boiler was shut off.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.