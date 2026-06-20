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Cara's House animal shelter closed for two weeks due to possible canine distemper
SORRENTO - Cara's House in Ascension Parish closed for two weeks due to possible canine distemper in their dog population.
Officials said that they picked up one of their previously adopted dogs from another facility. They learned Friday that the other facility has confirmed cases of canine distemper in their dog population.
The Cara's House facility will be closed for the next two weeks, remaining locked and only for employees. They tentatively plan to reopen on July 6.
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Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is also temporarily suspending dog adoptions and limiting dog intake due to cases of canine distemper.
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