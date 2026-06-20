BRPD executes search warrant at home of previously arrested man in connection with missing teen

BATON ROUGE — Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the Baton Rouge Police Department executed a search warrant at 50-year-old Maurice Parms' residence on Saturday in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minniweather.

A large police presence was outside Parms' home as neighbors gathered around the residence, which had a smashed front window boarded up.

We’re told investigators are deploying cadaver dogs and sonar machines in the property.

Sources said what they found during the search warrant has led to an arrest warrant for Parms for murder.

Parms was originally arrested after police found messages between Parms and a 16-year-old girl while investigating Minnieweather’s disappearance.

According to arrest documents, Parms referred to them being in a relationship, saying he "can't wait until people can see what they have." He also referred to his seven-year-old daughter as the girl's "stepdaughter," arrest documents say.

Parms was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor on June 10.

On Saturday, members of the United Cajun Navy said they are continuing the search for Minniweather as he has yet to be found.