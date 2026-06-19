Baton Rouge mother wanted after 14-month-old hospitalized with 0.305% blood-alcohol content

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge mother is wanted by the police after her 14-month-old child was brought into a hospital with a blood-alcohol content of 0.305%, according to an arrest warrant.

Genesis Harrell, 27, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Harrell allegedly told police she was prompted to call 911 on May 18 because she believed her child was "not behaving normally." She reportedly explained that her normally active child went limp when she tried to pick him up, and that when he awoke from a nap, the condition had not changed.

Arrest warrants say the child was brought to the hospital, where initial blood testing revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of approximately 0.305%. The legal blood-alcohol content is 0.08%

The victim was reportedly diagnosed with alcohol intoxication, and suffered acute respiratory failure, hypoxia and hypercapnia—a condition where there is a high level of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. Medical officials said without medical intervention, the victim was at risk of progressing to respiratory arrest, brain injury or death.

Harrell allegedly said that she and the victim were living with Harrell's boyfriend on Longridge Avenue, and that he was inside the residence working from home. However, the arrest warrant states that Harrell is the sole guardian of the victim, and the boyfriend was not responsible for the child.

Arrest warrants say that Harrell said she was inside during the incident and that there was alcohol in the residence, but it was inaccessible to the victim. Police said that Harrell did not explain how the victim nevertheless had a blood-alcohol content of approximately 0.305%.

Police say during a follow-up investigation, Harrell was asked to determine the type and location of the alcohol, who last handled it, the nature of Harrell's supervision, the victim's movements and activities during the incident and how the child obtained the life-threatening quantity of alcohol. Harrell declined to speak with the police.

Arrest records state that police believe Harrell demonstrated "such disregard for the victim's interests and safety that her conduct constituted a gross deviation below the standard of care expected of a reasonably careful parent."

Arrest warrants say that the child was placed into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services after the incident.