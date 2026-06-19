89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

River Road African American Museum hosts Juneteenth book signing with former Louisiana chief justice

1 hour 4 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 5:57 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — A Juneteenth celebration at the River Road African American Museum's historic Rosenwald School Campus included an interview and book signing with former Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson.

The event drew attendees who saw it as an important moment for the community and younger generations.

Trending News

"I wouldn't have missed it for the world. What's missing? It was beautiful, very educational for the youngsters to know where we came from and why we celebrate the Juneteenth," attendee Tyrone Madison said. "So, again, I say that those who weren't here, it means a lot, because if we don't hold on to it, you know, it's only a few things that we can hold on within our community."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days