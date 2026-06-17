Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins

DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins are preparing for the 2026 football season and are bringing back a lot of returning talent.

There are 10 offensive starters coming back and about four returning on defense, but there is about 16 players total that return with some starting experience.

While that experience will be a strength, Coach Guy Mistretta, says that his squad isn't very big, so physicality is an area of concern the Griffins are hoping to work on this summer.

After finishing 5-5 last season and losing four of their last five games, Dutchtown is hoping to turn things around to have more success in 2026.

The Griffins start their season on the road at the Magnolia School of Excellence in Shreveport on Sept. 4.